Heat wave begins today, how hot it will really feel

Welcome to the heat wave!

Temperatures start at 72 this morning and warm to 91 degrees this afternoon. The sky will look hazy most of the day due to higher levels of humidity. Today's heat index rises to 100 degrees between 3 and 6 p.m.

A heat advisory begins today at noon and will continue through 8 p.m. Thursday. It's possible that this advisory could be extended for additional days.

WCPO Heat Advisory starts at 12 p.m. Monday

WCPO Monday Peak Heat Index

The impacts of our heat wave will only get worse with time as the heat takes more of a toll on our bodies. While heat is a normal part of summer, the extended stretch of hot and humid weather is something to be very aware of and take precautions around. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be 9 First Warning Weather Alert Days due to the impact of the heat wave.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 93 degrees and a heat index of 103 degrees.

Wednesday is also mostly sunny, but miserable. The high of 94 degrees will feel like 103 to 105 degrees.

WCPO High heat and humidity tips

There isn't much rain to talk about this week as a ridge of high pressure sits down to our southeast. Eventually, this ridge of high pressure will start to break down. When that happens, the heat won't leave immediately, but we will start to see some pop-up showers and storms in the peak heat of the afternoon. This will be the case on Friday and on the Fourth of July.

MORNING RUSH

Muggy start

Hazy sky

Low: 75

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 100°

High: 91

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm and muggy

Low: 73

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 103°

High: 93

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Still very muggy

Low: 74

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