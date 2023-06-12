Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter reopens after lockdown due to rare dog virus outbreak

CINCINNATI — After a two month lockdown, Cincinnati Animal CARE’s Colerain Avenue shelter is back open to the public.

The shelter was plagued by canine distemper virus (CDV). The highly contagious virus causes multiple symptoms, including fever, cough, swelling of paw pads, nasal and eye discharge, gastrointestinal distress and more.

Back in April, the shelter was forced to euthanize sicks dogs. By the end of the month, the total was up to 35.

Officials said they were forced to euthanize dogs that were very sick because they didn’t have the space to house and treat them for the length of time they would need to be in isolation. Since the outbreak began, shelter officials have tested and retested more than 300 dogs and successfully treated nearly 100 infected dogs.

CDV mostly affects unvaccinated dogs and puppies. Dogs are routinely vaccinated for this virus, but if an unvaccinated animal comes into the shelter with the virus — which can lie dormant for roughly two weeks — the vaccine is not effective, Cincinnati Animal CARE said.

CDV has been largely eradicated in the region, so the outbreak is uncommon. Shelter officials said it's still unclear where the outbreak originated and stressed the importance of vaccinating pets.

During the shelter lockdown, Cincinnati Animal CARE worked to reopen two new facilities in order to still meet the demands of the community, while quarantining the facility with the outbreak.

To celebrate the shelter’s Colerain Avenue reopening, Cincinnati Animals CARE is hosting a “name your price” adoption event on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

Click here for more information.

