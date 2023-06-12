500 Gold Star Families honored with cruise along Ohio River

NEWPORT, Ky. — Their children served our country and gave the ultimate sacrifice. On Sunday, the Kentucky National Guard and Survivor Network Outreach Services honored 500 families with a cruise along the Ohio River. They hosted the riverboat cruise aboard B&B Riverboats' Belle of Cincinnati in Newport. It's a day of having fun, but also acknowledging the family’s loss, grief, and continued healing.

"These events are just a really good way to connect to renew and make new friends," said Lynn Romans. "I know a lot of the Gold Star Mothers, and we have that connection almost like a sisterhood) you know we say it's a club no one wants to join."

Romans lost her son Darrin Keith Potter on September 23, 2003 in Iraq. Potter's convoy came under fire and his vehicle plunged into a canal. Potter drowned and was the first Kentucy Army National Guardsman who died in combat since the Vietnam War.

"Every story is different but there is that camaraderie with parents," added Romans.

"We've met others that we didn't know their sons but they've become good friends because we're part of that club and if we don't support each other who the heck is," said James Groves II.

He and his wife Leslie are honoring their song James Groves III, who died on March 16, 2013 in Afghanistan, during Operation Enduring Freedom. Their son was an Army helicopter pilot.

"Do you think your son would want you to mourn the rest of your life I don't think he would I think he would want us to carry on with life and not forget it or not forget him," said Groves. "It's about the families and about what they did for our freedoms and that's a tremendous debt, a debt that we can't afford."