Law enforcement motorcycle club raises money for Cincinnati Search and Recovery

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A Tri-State law enforcement motorcycle club hosted a fundraiser Saturday for Cincinnati Search and Recovery (CSAR) to purchase new radios.

Selfless Souls LE MC organized the event at Veterans Foreign Affairs in Fairfield. The motorcycle club is made up of law enforcement, fire, EMS and veterans.

“This event is going to raise money for radio communications. The goal is to get approximately six radios or more, so his team can communicate with other members,” said President and Founder Tony Westerkamp.

Westerkamp is also a member of CSAR.

Cincinnati Search and Recovery Team Chief Jeff Shari said these radios will help their volunteers who can’t invest in some of the search materials.

“This will help them have a radio, or if a radio breaks it’s just an additional bank of radios,” Shari said.

Shari said some volunteers have their own radios. The new radios they hope to purchase will have a mutual aid channel on them, which will allow them to communicate with other search and recovery groups.

The fundraiser was an old style poker run open to all motorcycles and 4-wheeled vehicles, and drivers visited six different spots around the city to collect stamps. Afterward, there was also a raffle and several gift baskets up for bidding.

Cincinnati Search and Recovery is made up of volunteers, and they assist smaller police departments with search and recovery efforts to find missing people. They also help train police departments.

