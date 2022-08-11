Watch Now
Police: Driver runs red light, swerves to avoid vehicle then hits woman on sidewalk

Driver taken into custody, woman in hospital
Posted at 9:33 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 09:33:47-04

CINCINNATI  — A woman is in the hospital after she was struck by a car while walking on a sidewalk along Reading Road near the Norwood Lateral Thursday morning in Bond Hill.

Police said a car ran a red light at Reading Road and Mercy Health Place. The driver swerved to avoid a car coming from Mercy Health Place, drove up onto the curb, hit a small tree and ran over a woman walking on the sidewalk.

Investigators said the driver then continued down Reading Road past the Norwood Lateral before stopping and waiting for police.

The driver was taken into custody, police said.

The woman's condition is unknown but witnesses told WCPO they were surprised the woman survived the initial impact.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

