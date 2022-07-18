At least 1 dead after incident involving vehicle in Forest Park

CINCINNATI — At least one person is dead after an incident involving a car in Forest Park.

Police have not released any information about what happened at the scene, but a WCPO crew witnessed the coroner arrive around 1 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Winton Road and Kemper Meadow Drive.

Only one car appears to impacted at the scene.

The driver's side back tire appears to be elevated by a car jack.

Investigators have not said if another vehicle was involved.

The victim's identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

