1 of these 4 people will be Cincinnati's next chief of police

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati has narrowed down its search for the next chief of police to just four candidates.

According to public records, the city received 13 resumes from across the country and right here in the Tri-State for the department's top leadership position.

CPD's current Interim Police Chief, Teresa Theetge made the cut. She took over command after former chief Eliot Isaac left earlier this year.

In 2020 she became the highest ranking female official in the history of the Cincinnati Police Department when she was promoted to executive assistant police chief.

She's now the first woman to be named interim chief. Theetge has been with the department since 1990.

Lisa Davis is another high-ranking CPD official that is still in the running. The Lower Price Hill native is a current assistant police chief. She's been with the department since 1992.

The Xavier University and Ohio University graduate is a United States Navy Veteran.

I want to personally congratulate my friend Sergeant Jennett Vaughn and Sergeant Darryl Woods to the rank of Police Sergeant… Good job and I wish you two nothing but the best! pic.twitter.com/UROnYhhWKN — Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis (@CincyPDLTCDavis) November 10, 2022

Larry Boone, the current chief of the Norfolk Police Department and Todd Chamberlain, the former chief of the Los Angeles School Police Department are also still in the running.

"These finalists exemplify the qualities needed to lead our nationally recognized, innovative police department," said Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long. "Our City faces real challenges with police recruitment and retention. We need strong leadership and a chief with a deep understanding of the collaborative agreement and community problem-oriented policing."

As part of the selection process, the city is hosting two upcoming community forums to provide an opportunity for the public to interact with the finalists directly:

Tuesday, November 29

Pleasant Ridge Recreation Center Gym

5915 Ridge Ave.

6:30-8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 30

Westwood Town Hall Auditorium

3017 Harrison Ave.

6:30-8:00 p.m.

According to the city, if you attend the forums in person, you will be able to submit written questions to be posed to the finalists by a moderator. Those who are unable to attend in person can watch the forums on CitiCable and Facebook Live.

Nine people who applied that didn't make the cut include a current CPD assistant chief, various chiefs and high-ranking police officials from across the country, a former secret service agent, a risk assessment specialist, and a security expert.

