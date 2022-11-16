These 13 people want to be the Cincinnati Police Department's next leader

CINCINNATI — We're getting a sneak peek at who could be the next leader of the Cincinnati Police Department.

According to public records, the city received 13 resumes from across the country and right here in the Tri-State for the department's open chief position.

CPD's current Interim Police Chief, Teresa Theetge is hoping to get the job. She took over command after former chief Eliot Isaac left earlier this year.

In 2020 she became the highest ranking female official in the history of the Cincinnati Police Department when she was promoted to executive assistant police chief.

She's now the first woman to be named interim chief.

Theetge has been with the department since 1990.

Lisa Davis is another high-ranking CPD official. The Lower Price Hill native is a current assistant police chief. She's been with the department since 1992.

The Xavier University and Ohio University graduate is a United States Navy Veteran.

I want to personally congratulate my friend Sergeant Jennett Vaughn and Sergeant Darryl Woods to the rank of Police Sergeant… Good job and I wish you two nothing but the best! pic.twitter.com/UROnYhhWKN — Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis (@CincyPDLTCDavis) November 10, 2022

Michael K. John has been serving as an assistant police chief and patrol bureau commander for CPD since 2016. According to his resume, John has more than 35 years of experience in public service, 26 years in policing and nine years of experience as a senior command official in Cincinnati.

Maurice A. Robinson is another candidate with a lot of history within the department. He currently serves as the chief of police for the Racine Police Department in Wisconsin. Prior to that, he spent 18-and-a-half-years with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Former Special Agent with the United States Secret Service James Struyk also wants the job. According to his resume, Struyk currently serves as a consultant to the FBI. Struyk said he started his career with the FBI in Cincinnati.

Kim Nuesse also has a connection to the Tri-State. She is currently an adjunct instructor at the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety and is a risk assessment specialist for the Central Ohio Transit Authority. She also has prior leadership experience as the former chief of police for the Minerva Park Police Department. According to her resume, she is a Xavier graduate.

Other current police chiefs from across the country that have applied for the job include Larry Boone (Norfolk Police Department chief), Robert Dunlap (Wayne County Sheriff's Office chief), Derek Skuzenski (New York City Sheriff's Office two-star chief), Terence Calloway (Florida A&M University Police Department chief) and Todd Chamberlain (former Los Angeles School Police Department chief).

Detroit Police Department Commander Nicholas Giaquinto and security expert Dave Huffman also applied for the job.

