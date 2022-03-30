Former CPD chief Eliot Isaac joins UCPD as chief of police

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati announced Wednesday a familiar face would be joining the University of Cincinnati Police Department as director of public safety and chief of police: Eliot Isaac.

Isaac announced in June 2021 that he planned to retire from his position as police chief of the Cincinnati Police Department. In February, he announced his last working day with CPD would be Feb. 18.

His retirement lasted just over one month before UCPD announced he "emerged as the top candidate following a national search."

Isaac will take over the role on Friday, April 1, relieving James Whalen. Whalen is retiring after having served as UC's public safety director since 2015.

"I am extremely excited about this opportunity," said Isaac in a press release from the university. "I recognize the jewel that the University of Cincinnati is for the greater Cincinnati region and I an thrilled to join the UC team. I look forward to building upon the accomplishments in Public Safety and deepening the relationships with all of our partners."