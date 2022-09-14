Cincinnati police officer alleges racial attacks, discrimination, hostile work environment

CINCINNATI — A white female police officer alleges she was on the receiving end of racially charged verbal attacks, discrimination and a hostile working environment.

Carrie Hollyfield, a former school resource officer with the Cincinnati Police Department, has been reassigned after making the allegations. She said the attacks came from her ranking lieutenant, Chantia Pearson, who is a black female. WCPO found out there are mixed conclusions about the punishment handed down to Pearson.

Documents obtained by WCPO show officer Hollyfield first told CPD about the alleged verbal attacks, which she said were racially charged, in the summer of 2021. Hollyfield claims the attacks started in May and went through November 2021. Hollyfield said she was the only white officer in her unit as a school resource officer and said Pearson has "made comments about the white race and her dislike of white people."

Hollyfield also alleges Pearson made other remarks like "the white motherf*****s on the second floor," and "we have all worked with white people we don't like." Hollyfield also alleges another Black officer called her "Ms. Affirmative Action," even going as far as saying "everyone stand up and pull your Black card out, Carrie is speaking."

CPD gave Pearson what they called an "oral reprimand," which includes counseling. WCPO called Hollyfield, who said she had no comment.

However, CPD's internal investigation sections ruled the case be dismissed saying, "although offensive or unprofessional, none of the other comments referenced by Officer Hollyfield are racially discriminatory in nature. The allegation of hostile work environment be closed, unfounded."

It doesn't end there. Hollyfield also filed a complaint to the Ohio Civil Rights Commission that ruled that not only was Hollyfield "subject to unwelcome racial remarks and comments," and Pearson "failed to correct the problems and failed to take prompt remedial action against all employees involved."

WCPO reached out to the city, and the Fraternal Order of Police, to find out what the next step is in the next. We're waiting to hear back from both.

