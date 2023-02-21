Watch Now
Authorities still looking for driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run three months later

Good Samaritan who tried to save victim later died from a heart attack that day
Douglas Stansell, Eli Jones
Photos provided by family
Posted at 11:51 PM, Feb 20, 2023
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two families are pleading for witnesses to come forward more than three months after a deadly hit-and-run.

In November 2022, someone hit and killed 15-year-old Eli Jones on Clough Pike near 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. Douglas Stansell, the Good Samaritan who stopped and called 911, died after suffering a heart attack. His family said the trauma of seeing Jones in the road caught up to him.

"(The driver) didn't have the decency to stop or even just call that's all they had to do was just call," said Christina Stansell, Douglas' widow.

Right now, there are no suspects. The Jones family said they have not had any recent updates from law enforcement.

Last December, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office provided a picture of a front right wheel well liner, which authorities think is from the car that hit Jones. They describe it as a dark-colored Honda Civic.

Dark Colored Honda Civic Eli Jones Hit and Run
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is looking for the vehicle with this front right wheel well liner. The number reads 34591.

Jonathan Stansell was with his father the night Jones got hit. They stopped, called 911 and waited with Jones while medical crews arrived. About one hour later, Stansell had a heart attack. He died later that day.

"He wanted everyone in this world to see each other as family and as blood and that's what he saw Eli as he saw him as his own kid," Jonathan Stansell said.

"Maybe the outcomes could've been different but either way I just want closure and the only way we're going to be able to do that or be able to truly heal is for us to be able to get answers," Christina Stansell said.

WCPO reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, but hasn't heard back as of Monday evening. Meanwhile, the family of Eli Jones is hosting the "Eli Jones' Memorial Fundraiser" on Saturday, March 18 at the New Richmond VFW, located at 111 George Street. It runs from 7 p.m. to midnight.

