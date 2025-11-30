Small Business Saturday draws vendors and shoppers to Westside Holiday Market

CINCINNATI — On this bustling Small Business Saturday, a sea of small business owners filled the Westside Holiday Market.

Crowds explored each station, braving the cold to shop local.

For Rachel Huva, the day is crucial to her business.

"I do some of my best sales on Small Business Saturday," Huva said.

Huva started Magic Squirrel Artisan Candles during the pandemic after being laid off. She said the holiday surge makes this the busiest time of the year.

"That's extremely important because I have seven grandkids I gotta buy Christmas for," Huva said.

Whether it was candles, clothes or honey, there was just about every type of business in Westwood on Saturday.

"This is by far my biggest market of the season," said Scott Gage, owner of Engaged Bees.

Gage said he started beekeeping in 2018 and has since sold his own honey.

"(I) went from one hive to, I have around 40 to 50 hives now," Gage said.

He said small business owners provide a personal touch that you can't get elsewhere.

"All of my honey came from my hives, you're talking to the beekeeper when you're coming to me," Gage said.

Of course, you can't go to the market without getting yourself a little treat. That's when Raquel Scott's Little Trolley Donuts becomes the place to go.

Scott said she fosters kids and started her business as a source of income.

"My grandma was a baker, and I learned everything from her, so we just said we can do it," Scott said.

Scott said it's important to shop local, not just on Small Business Saturday but every day.

"Literally when you buy from us, you are supporting our family," Scott said.