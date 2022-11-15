Man dies of heart attack after trying to help teen killed in hit-and-run in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A good Samaritan who tried to save a teen's life early Monday morning has died.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Eli Jones was hit by a car in the 8400 block of Clough Pike in Anderson Township at around 1 a.m. Monday. Douglas Stansell was driving near the scene of the crash when he swerved to avoid Jones, who was lying in the middle of the road.

Stansell and his sons were on their way to pick up his daughter from work. The family immediately stopped to call 911 when they saw Jones. When crews arrived, the Anderson Township student was taken to the hospital where he later died.

When they eventually pulled into the Taco Bell where Stansell's daughter worked, his son John said his father started having trouble breathing before falling into him.

John said the 56-year-old was gasping for air as his brother in the backseat called 911 once again. His sons pulled Stansell out of his truck and started CPR. At this point, John said he did not have a pulse.

Stansell died after suffering a heart attack. His son said the trauma of seeing Jones in the road caught up to him.

His family said the father of nine was kind and selfless, always putting others before himself — even if that meant risking his own life.

Police are still searching for the driver who hit and killed Jones. Officers said the car is a Honda Civic that may be missing its front right fender well.

