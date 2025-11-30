CFD: Pleasant Ridge house fire leaves family pet dead, 4 people displaced

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) is investigating after a fire in Pleasant Ridge led to the death of a family's pet cat Saturday evening.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Troy Avenue at 5:02 p.m. for reports of a house on fire, according to a press release by CFD.

When crews arrived at the scene they discovered a working fire on the first floor of the home.

While battling the flames, fire crews rescued two cats from the house.

Unfortunately, despite life-saving attempts from crews at the scene, one cat succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Crews contained and extinguished the rest of the fire with no reported injuries.

Two adults and two children have been displaced due to the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

CFD said property damage is estimated to be $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.