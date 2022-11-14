Police: 15-year-old boy hit and killed by car in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old boy was found in Anderson Township early Monday morning lying in the middle of a busy road, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

According to police, the boy was likely struck in the 8400 block of Clough Road in the westbound lane around 1 a.m. Monday.

A woman who said her name was Christina, called WCPO early this morning and said that her husband swerved to avoid the boy lying in the road before stopping and calling the police.

When emergency crews arrived, they rushed the boy to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said police are actively searching for a vehicle that left the scene. They are looking for a Honda Civic that is missing the front right fender well.

Police believe the driver fled to Clermont County.

Police have not identified the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

