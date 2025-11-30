Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Family dog missing after car stolen out of Norwood Donatos parking lot

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a car was stolen from Norwood with a family's dog still inside the vehicle.

Police received reports of a stolen car at 8:23 p.m. at the 2000 block of Madison Road Saturday night, according to Norwood Police dispatch.

According to dispatch, the victim left their car locked with the engine running while they walked inside the Donatos at the location to get pizza.

When the victim returned their car was gone.

Police confirmed that the car is a 2024 white Volkswagen Tiguan. License Plate: KEX8322.

The victim told police that their dog was still inside the car wearing a purple harness.

Anyone who sees the stolen car or dog is asked to contact the police immediately.

