CINCINNATI — Cincinnati — and much of the world — is still grieving Fiona the hippo's loss, and outside the Cincinnati Zoo, flowers, cards, and candles keep piling up as the city says goodbye.

For some, that loss is deeply personal. For Timothy Finke, Fiona was more than a zoo animal. She was part of a healing routine and an unlikely friendship across species.

WATCH: learn more about Fiona and Penny's relationship

A man, his service dog, and an unlikely bond with Fiona the hippo

Fiona the hippo captivated a city, and eventually the whole world. But for Finke and his service dog, Penny, the pull toward Cincinnati's beloved hippo ran deeper than the fame.

It began, Finke says, in the middle of some of his darkest moments.

"When my mom's cancer journey ended, and she passed away, I found a lot of therapy and coming to the park with Penny to see Fiona, and over the course of time, they just developed a certain chemistry and curiosity about each other," Finke said.

So he and Penny kept coming back. What started as a walk slowly grew into something neither of them could quite explain. Their final visit was a quiet one.

"They just sat together for about 10 minutes at the side window. I think the tilapia were just surrounding Fiona. She was in kind of a sleepy, like Fiona phase, and Penny just kind of took the cue and just laid down and kind of sat right there and right in front of her," Finke said.

Days later came the unthinkable. Fiona died Thursday at 9 years old after swallowing a knit hat that accidentally ended up in her habitat. Veterinarians at the zoo tried everything to move it through her system, but nothing worked.

That night, WCPO unknowingly captured Finke and Penny as they came to say goodbye. By Friday, they were back — only this time, they came for the crowds, the grieving fans gathered at the gates.

"The one way I can give back is to use our training as being a therapy team to help anyone who's mourning. So, if someone just looks like they might need a pet or look to get a little love and receive a little bit of love, Penny is trained in grief and specialized in anxiety and depression," Finke said.

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As they offered comfort, they also passed along the story of a friendship that crossed every line between species.

"Can I pet her?" one mourner asked.

"Yeah, that's what she's here for," Finke said.

"What a great idea to come tonight," the mourner said.

"She's not just a hippo. She's so much more. She transcended time and her species. She became our baby, and then she became Cincinnati's baby, and then the world's ambassador," Finke said.

As the Festival of Lights continues and hundreds come to remember Fiona, Finke tells me he and Penny plan to be there again, providing more comfort to those who might need it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.