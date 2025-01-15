'There are areas we came up short' | City council looks to improve snow response following recent storms

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's city council plans to evaluate how the city, the Department of Public Services and the administration tackled the intense snowfall from Winter Storm Blair.

The record-breaking storm brought nearly a foot of snow to the region the week of January 6.

WCPO 9 News Snow plows clearing the streets of OTR on January 6th

The agenda is posted on the city's website. Council member Seth Walsh introduced the motion, which was sponsored by council members Meeka Owens, Mark Jeffreys, and Jeff Cramerding.

"Now that the storm has passed, we are asking the city to do an after-action look at what went well and what did not in the preparation and response to the snowfall," the motion states. "Particularly, we are asking the Administration to look at the policies regarding the prioritization of residential streets and those surrounding schools and hospitals which prevent them from opening, ensuring all roads get cleared and any capital needs associated with implementing improvements for future major storms."

I sat down with Walsh ahead of Wednesday's city council meeting, to discuss what he wants the city to review and improve moving forward.

WCPO 9 News Councilmember Seth Walsh with WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz

"We have a goal as a city to have, you know, to hit every road within 24 hours of a snowstorm ending , clearly we did not achieve that, so that is a major concern," said Walsh.

Walsh is referring to the city's self-imposed deadline of clearing all city streets 24 hours after the storm's last snowfall. When that deadline passed, there were several city streets that still required plowing in the days that followed the storm.

"The goal of this motion is, again, let's recognize what we did well, but there are areas we came up short," said Walsh. "We all know, we all saw it, we all experienced that you guys did a lot of reporting on that."

Winter Storm Blair dumped a record level of snow on the streets of Cincinnati. In the days following the storm, WCPO reported that residents in Mt. Adams were left with unplowed streets along with residents in Northside who felt forgotten.

During our interview, Walsh pointed to WCPO's report that a quarter of the city's fleet of plows is now out of service following the week of round-the-clock work.

Walsh said he wants last week's weather event to be a learning experience for city leaders and staff, to better prepare for the future. He also commended the hard work of city staff and Department of Public Service workers in their response to get the snow cleared.

"There will be future snow events, let's not let last week become the norm again," Walsh said.

WCPO will be at the city council meeting Wednesday afternoon when the agenda item will be addressed by the council.

This story will be updated following the meeting.