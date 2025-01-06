Snowfall totals: Record-breaking snow falls in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — The Greater Cincinnati area has been blanketed in a record-breaking amount of snow thanks to the winter storm that began Sunday.

At the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, 8.4 inches of snow fell on Sunday alone, breaking a record last set in 1977.

The winter storm is still not done adding even more snow on top of that record-breaking amount: We are still calculating that roughly 2 more inches could fall in Northern Kentucky at the lowest end, while areas like Cincinnati, Versailles and Hillsboro will see an additional 5 inches fall throughout Monday.

Snowfall numbers from Sunday... record breaking for CVG! The prior total was from 1977. #cincywx #wcpo pic.twitter.com/eXIkxn81xF — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) January 6, 2025

After the snow wraps up by 3-4 p.m., a fresh 1-5 inches of snowfall will be on the ground. This brings our storm totals for much of the area in the 7-13" range with locally higher amounts.

It is still advised to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Many counties are under a snow emergency due to those hazardous conditions. Check a full list here.

So what's next? Obviously cleanup is going to take some time and travel issues are going to persist well into tonight and again on Tuesday morning, especially on rural roads, secondary streets and neighborhood streets.