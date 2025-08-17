'Outshine the darkness' | Mother celebrates late daughter's birthday with mental health awareness event

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Through the beating sun on Saturday, words of affirmation and love echoed through Clepper Park.

It was all part of an event called "Be The Light," organized by Julie Mastin.

Her daughter, Caylee, died by suicide in 2023. Saturday would have been her 18th birthday.

"It's just good to see people smiling and enjoying themselves," Mastin said. "That's what she would want."

Mastin said her daughter was a ray of light in everyone's life and she misses her every day.

Hear more about how Mastin is hoping to turn tragedy into change in the video below:

Mother celebrates late daughter's birthday with mental health awareness event

Family and friends shared that sentiment.

"Even just being here with everyone just brings a lot of memories for me," Rhianna Hernandez, Caylee's step-sister, said.

Even though Caylee isn't here, Mastin said she still wants to keep her light shining.

That's why Saturday's event wasn't just a celebration of Caylee's life; it was also an opportunity for people to openly talk about their own mental health.

"I've had my own struggles with it, so I just want to see people heal," Mastin said.

It's not the first time Mastin has advocated for her daughter and for mental health awareness.

WCPO 9 spoke to her in April, as she called for her daughter's high school to honor Caylee with an open seat during what would have been her graduation.

The school didn't do that because they said it was against their policy. Mastin said they did honor her with a moment of silence, however.

Mastin said it's never too early for people to learn how to deal with personal struggles.

That's why at Saturday's event, she had multiple stations for different age ranges, where people could play games and talk about their challenges with one another.

"Mental health is, it's real in every age," Mastin said. "I think the earlier we figure out ways to cultivate healthy habits, the better we're going to be in the long run."

Mastin said just having an open conversation about your feelings can be life-saving.

"It's a beautiful and easy thing that we complicate as people, I feel like," Mastin said.

Other family members said they've reflected heavily on approaching mental health since Caylee's death.

"I think the most important thing is to ask more. I think we say that a lot but we don't actually do it," Sharon Owne, Caylee's aunt, said.

Mastin said she's hoping it can become a yearly celebration to ensure her daughter's light never fades.

"Spread kindness, be light," Mastin said. "Outshine the darkness."

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.