'They've been working like crazy' | Winter storm leaves 20 Cincinnati snow plows out of service

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Department of Public Service (DPS) was busy last week plowing streets as the city and the entire Tri-State found itself in the middle of a massive winter storm.

Cincinnati City Council member Mark Jeffreys said DPS workers and their vehicles took on a heavy workload.

"The folks are rightfully kinda tired because they’ve been working like crazy," Jeffreys said.

According to Jeffreys, the constant plowing and 12-hour shifts left a quarter of DPS trucks out of service.

A city spokesperson told WCPO that as of Monday, 20 of Cincinnati's 80 trucks are out of commission following the winter storm.

"They’re going 30,000 miles, you know, in rough conditions," Jeffreys said.

WCPO 9 News City plow in service on Wednesday, January 8th

Jeffreys told WCPO that trucks either need repairs or a full replacement, partially because some of the vehicle parts aren't made anymore. Jeffreys said he and his fellow elected officials should look at what funding is needed to ensure the fleet is fully equipped.

"For us as a council, we need to, you know, look at that and ask... are there ones that we need to replenish?" he said.

We asked Jeffreys what kind of solutions he'd like to put forward to help these damaged vehicles.

"So the first is I do think we need to look at our capital to see that we need to buy newer trucks, you know. If several of them are breaking down to make sure that we're, we've got the equipment needed to do the job," Jeffreys said.

The capital that the council member referred to is the city's capital budget, which will be worked on ahead of the summer when the fiscal year begins.

Last week, WCPO reported on the amount of time it took to plow the smaller, congested areas of Mount Adams, which Jeffreys said takes specific equipment and requires a different approach.

"The smaller side streets, you need to obviously, deploy different types of fleet in order to manage that," Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys told WCPO that he met with DPS over the weekend to learn more about their needs and to make sure he showed his gratitude to the men and women who've been taking care of city roads in the storms.