After days of snow-covered streets, Mount Adams residents see roads cleared after WCPO 9 story

CINCINNATI — Residents in Mount Adams are feeling relief almost three days after a winter storm swept through the Tri-State.

We spoke with multiple people on Tuesday who were frustrated over their snow-covered streets. Just one day later, they were excited to see a cleared road.

“This morning when I left for work around 8 a.m., I could barely even see the street, it was still covered in slush and ice,” resident Noel Ripley said. “When I came home around 4:30 p.m., you can actually see the pavement.”

When we took their initial complaints to the city, officials told us they could only salt the roads in Mount Adams because there was “no place to push plowed snow” on Tuesday.

This left several residents stuck at home or driving in unsafe conditions.

“I was stressed ... I went very slowly down the hill,” said Christy Barton, who had to drive through the snow-covered hills to get to work.

WCPO Unplowed street in Mt. Adams

Ripley told us she had a similar experience on her way to work.

“If I did not have a four-wheel drive car, I would have not made it down the hill,” she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the city began removing snow from the streets of Mount Adams. A city spokesperson sent me the following statement:

“DPS and Parks are working together to haul the snow out of Mt. Adams. Again, it’s such a unique and difficult neighborhood because of the narrow, steep streets. They are hauling the snow out of the neighborhood because there is no place to safely plow it. This speaks to the level of collaboration among city departments. It’s truly all hands on deck and we are using every resource to clear streets and ensure safe conditions for everyone.”

With clear streets, residents could immediately feel the difference.

“Night and day, you can actually come up without any stress,” Ripley said. “I was kind of at ease and it was just nice to see that there was actually some attention to the hill.”

With the sigh of relief, comes the hope that with the next snowfall also brings a quicker response.

“A lot more snow than anticipated, one of our biggest snowfalls we’ve had in years, but there are plenty of options and it was just unfortunate that it took them three days to figure it out,” said Ripley.