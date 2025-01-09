'Why did you forget us?' | Northside, other Cincinnati residents ask why city hasn't plowed their streets

CINCINNATI — City crews did not meet their 24-hour deadline to make all Cincinnati streets passable.

Many of our viewers reached out to us to say it looked like no one from the city plowed their street. Residents we spoke to in Northside on Wednesday morning said they felt like they've been overlooked.

"These streets ain't done so people ain't going nowhere," said Michael Johnson, a Northside resident.

Nearly 48 hours after the winter storm passed the Tri-State, some were cleaning off their cars for the very first time. Other people were still struggling to get out of their parking spaces.

"Somebody's not getting it done, that's it," said Michael Gardner, another Northside resident.

That morning, the snow was still making life difficult for many in one neighborhood off of Glen Parker Avenue.

"They came up to the intersection and did a little work pushed it over to the side and left," Gardner said. "Why did you forget us?"

Some in Northside feel like they’ve been forgotten about after the city of Cincinnati had a goal to remove snow from all streets 24 hours after the last snowfall. They have questions & we are getting an update at 1:30 @WCPO pic.twitter.com/JCrA3tSAdi — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) January 8, 2025

We took some of their concerns to the city on Wednesday afternoon when officials gave an update about snow removal efforts.

The primary focus is now on residential streets with snow plow drivers working 12-hour shifts. The city's superintendent of traffic and road operations, Jarrod Bolden, said crews have covered more than 30,000 lane miles.

"Obviously we've seen snowfall that this city hasn't seen in a long time and with temperatures quickly dropping, it makes it a little more difficult on those residential streets to open those up, it's going to take multiple passes so we're going to continue to work at that," said Bolden.

We asked Bolden about some who said their streets had not been plowed. He said there are cases where it might look like streets haven't been plowed, but sometimes some streets need multiple passes.

"I understand and I ask for patience and a little bit of grace for these drivers who are really working hard," Bolden said. "If a street doesn't look like it hasn't been hit it may not be because of lack of effort it just may be that we haven't seen the results of our efforts yet."

About an hour and a half after we spoke to the city about Northside's issues, at around 3 p.m., crews were plowing Glen Parker Avenue and throwing down salt. Residents said it's quite a relief as they brace themselves for more snow at the end of the week.

"We gon see what Friday brings," said Johnson.