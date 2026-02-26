Sharonville residents share concerns about development, blight at WCPO 9 'Let's Talk' event

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Sharonville residents gathered to share their concerns about neighborhood development and blight with WCPO at our latest "Let's Talk" community event on Wednesday.

The event is part of an ongoing series in which we go directly to communities across the Tri-State to hear from residents about neighborhood issues and story ideas.

We spoke to Theresa and James Miller to hear their thoughts on the area.

Theresa Miller, who has lived in the Sharonville area for four years, told us she has questions about construction at Sharon Woods.

"Driving down Kemper Road, we saw that all the trees have been cut down," Theresa Miller said. "They drained it, dredged it, and now it's full again."

Sharon Woods is undergoing a major transformation with a $20 million investment that's turning it into what officials say will be "a whole new park" for the nearly one million visitors it attracts annually.

The popular destination, which has become the second busiest park in the Great Parks of Hamilton County system, is set to reopen its loop trail by the end of February after a two-year closure. The trail reopening marks a significant milestone in the comprehensive revitalization project that includes new facilities and enhanced recreational opportunities.

The trail has several improvements along it as well, especially in areas that were eroding into the lake. The tunnel at the north end of the lake has also been moved to a well-marked street crossing along Kemper Road.

Both Theresa and James Miller said they welcome new development but have questions about the timeline and planning of certain projects. When asked whether the area is still accessible to the public during construction, James Miller said the situation remains unclear.

"They still have it fenced off. I don't know how much of it you can still use," he said.

WATCH: Residents share their concerns and questions about development and blight in Sharonville

What we heard from Sharonville residents at our 'Let's Talk' event

Another resident raised concerns about blight near her home.

"It's not maintained. In comparison to the shopping center across the street," she said. "They painted it, they put new facades on it."

WCPO has visited several communities across the Tri-State, including Batavia, Lebanon and Lawrenceburg.

In Lawrenceburg, residents organized a protest at the "Let's Talk" event, calling attention to a proposed solar farm. A 12-month moratorium on the project has since passed.

We've heard Sharonville's stories and perspectives. In the coming days and weeks, we'll be reporting on the many things residents told us matter to them.

Are you a Sharonville resident with a story for Jay? You can contact him here:

