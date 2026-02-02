Sharon Woods' loop trail will reopen soon, as park undergoes $20 million transformation

SHARONVILLE — Sharon Woods is undergoing a major transformation with a $20 million investment that's turning it into what officials say will be "a whole new park" for the nearly one million visitors it attracts annually.

The popular destination, which has become the second busiest park in the Great Parks of Hamilton County system, is set to reopen its loop trail by the end of February after a two-year closure. The trail reopening marks a significant milestone in the comprehensive revitalization project that includes new facilities and enhanced recreational opportunities.

The trail has several improvements along it as well, especially in areas that were eroding into the lake. The tunnel at the north end of the lake has also been moved to a well-marked street crossing along Kemper Road.

"People are going to be getting a whole new park," said Todd Palmeter, CEO of Great Parks of Hamilton County. "They get a new playground, they're getting a new lake, they're getting a new boathouse, they're going to get a new harbor."

The project features a completely renovated harbor, which is the next phase of the project, and a new kayak and paddleboard launch area. Visitors with stand-up paddle boards, canoes or kayaks will be able to use a new parking lot next to the dam and access the water via a new ramp and stairs system.

I got to go beyond the construction fences with the Great Parks of Hamilton County team to see the new kayak launch area. It was nearly complete with just a few features left to install.

While construction continues, park officials have temporarily relocated boathouse operations to Lakeside Lodge, which previously served as a self-serve facility for guests.

The lake restoration has already shown positive environmental results. Park officials said they've seen the return of turtles and beavers to the habitat.

"One of the main reasons we restored the lake was to provide the wildlife a better home, and so they're back, which is awesome," Palmeter said.

Fishing enthusiasts will need to exercise patience as the lake's ecosystem rebuilds. Officials plan to begin stocking the lake with fingerling-sized fish this spring, with an official fishing season announcement to follow.

"We'll start stocking the lake this spring. But there'll be fingerlings, then we will announce fishing is open and invite people, and it'll be one of the best fishing experiences in Southwest Ohio," Palmeter said.

The revitalization project represents a significant investment in outdoor recreation infrastructure, with new programming planned to complement the enhanced trail experience and facilities.

