'You have your moratorium' | What comes after critical vote on solar farms, data centers in Dearborn County?

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — The Dearborn County Commission passed a moratorium on solar farm developments and data centers unanimously at a special meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes on Tuesday.

The county attorney said there would be no comment at the meeting because all commissioners had heard hours of public testimony for and against the projects at a planning commission meeting on Monday.

The vote came as a victory for those who have fought against large developments, primarily solar farms. Bobby Rauen helped collect around 2,200 physical signatures in support of a moratorium.

"Obviously pleased with that decision," Rauen said.

Mark Hall also helped organize the opposition effort, and he said the groundswell was impressive.

"I just see so many people coming together so quick because of the topic. We love our country. We love where we live," Hall said.

We talked with Dearborn County Commissioners Jim Thatcher and Duane Bischoff after the vote.

Thatcher told us that state law forced the county to establish an ordinance regulating solar farms in 2021, and they established Article 19 as a result.

He said the rules appeared insufficient once it was clear a solar farm developer, Linea Energy, had plans to lease land from owners in Manchester Township.

"We needed to take a look at our current ordinance and update it because things have changed," Thatcher said.

We asked if there were any specific codes that needed to be updated.

"It's too early in the process," Thatcher said.

Bischoff told us it was obvious people were passionate about the developments.

"This gives everyone, also, time to take a breath," Bischoff said.

Dearborn County Planning and Zoning Director Nicole Daily asked anyone interested in the future of solar farms or data centers in Dearborn County to submit their suggestions on rule changes to the county over the next two months. They will announce where comments can be submitted on the county website and on Facebook.

"We're going to try to post bi-weekly on our website, the planning and zoning website, the list of those ideas," Daily said.

She said the planning commission will begin consideration of rule changes in April, with workshops to follow.

The county commission can lift the moratorium at any time once changes are made, so we asked Linea Energy Development Director Chris Barry if they would be involved with the development of new ordinances.

"We will be," Barry said.

Barry called existing ordinances on the books a solid foundation on which new code can be added quickly.

"We think it can be done effectively and quickly," he said. "We want it to be effective because it's obviously going to be, potentially, 50 years of commitment."

Hall said he's aware that developers would continue to attempt to move into Dearborn County.

"We thought this was the tough part? The tough part just started," he said.

