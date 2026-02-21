New Northern Kentucky nonprofit provides medical equipment to people struggling to find resources

LATONIA, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky nonprofit is delivering free medical equipment directly to people's doorsteps in an effort to help those who can't afford essential mobility aids and health supplies.

The Bluegrass Outreach Initiative, founded by Eric Lytle, officially launched in January and has been making deliveries for approximately one week.

The nonprofit is already making a significant impact for patients at St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and community members with limited options.

The initiative has new and lightly used medical equipment, including transport chairs, wheelchairs, canes and crutches, at no cost. Lytle personally delivers the items to people's homes, eliminating transportation barriers for those who need assistance most.

"Working for hospital systems for a long time, there are a lot of people in the community that can't get things they need, insurances don't cover it, and we wanted to try and help them have a safe way to get home and be able to function at home," Lytle said.

Bluegrass Outreach Initiative donates to individuals, patients in the hospital systems and other organizations with a similar mission.

WATCH: Bluegrass Outreach Initiative partners with Senior Resource Center to help a Northern Kentucky senior in need of a wheelchair

Nonprofit provides medical resources to those in need

One recent delivery, done with the help of the Senior Resource Center, went to an 80-year-old woman fighting cancer who desperately needed a wheelchair. Her current chair was unsafe and in poor condition.

"She doesn't really have a chair to sit up in; the one she has now is not in good shape. It's not safe for her to be in. And they specifically needed a smaller one, and Eric was able to provide that, so we're thrilled to be able to deliver to her," said Margie Volpenhein, community liaison at the Senior Resource Center.

The Senior Resource Center helps older residents seeking advice on levels of care and medical equipment. The organization serves seniors on fixed incomes, some of whom face homelessness or housing instability. They also fix up homes.

De'Jah wants to hear from you. You can contact her here:

"We have a maintenance person who (puts up grab bars), or they need shower chairs or walkers or a small ramp for the front door so they can remain in their home and not have to go to assisted living or skilled care," Volpenhein said. "The goal is to keep them in their home and to provide the resources they need."

Volpenhein said in some cases, seniors must choose between basic necessities and health-related needs.

"It's so wonderful to know about Eric's program," Volphenein said. "So if we don't have (certain) items, we can at least refer to them."