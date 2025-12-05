1 dead, 2 still trapped after trench collapses in Clermont County, Miami Township fire chief says

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a trench collapsed in Clermont County.

Miami Township Fire Chief Dave Jetter said three people were putting underground pipes in on Valley Forge Drive when the trench collapsed on them at around 3:50 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, Jetter said they found one person trying to dig the three out.

Two of them were conscious and talking. However, one man was unconscious.

Jetter said his crews were able to get oxygen and heated blankets into the trench while waiting for additional resources, including Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue. It took around 45 minutes for crews to actually gain access to the trench, Jetter said.

After accessing the trench, Jetter said officials learned the person who was unconscious had died.

All three were Spanish speakers, and the two who were alive and speaking are communicating with officials through a translator.

Jetter said officials are still working to get all three out of the trench. Once they are out, the two who are still conscious will be taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The coroner's office has been called for the third person.

We will update this story with more information when it is available.