FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The fight over the future of Fairfield's Marsh Park could now end up on the ballot.

Residents opposed to a proposed restaurant are pushing city leaders to let voters have a say, though the city hasn't committed either way and several steps remain before anything is built.

WATCH: Fairfield residents ask for public vote on proposed Marsh Park restaurant

Fairfield residents ask for public vote on proposed Marsh Park restaurants

Months after Fairfield moved forward with a multi-million-dollar vision for the park, opponents returned to City Council Monday night, this time pushing for a public vote.

"Public land, public money, public vote … it's a simple concept. That's what we're all here for!" Fairfield resident Marc Conter said.

Fairfield resident Kim Kent said she lives just a few houses from the park and that opponents have collected roughly 440 signatures. She worries a restaurant would change the character of a place her family uses to fish and kayak.

"Nobody around our neighborhood anyway wants a restaurant. That's what we're really upset about … You know, it's a park. It's a lake. It's nature," Kent said.

Kent said she believes opponents would have a chance if the question were put before voters.

"I think we would have a chance. And like we've said, once there's a vote, and even if we lose, then we lose … But the people have spoken, kind of thing. You can't argue that," she said.

A larger vision for Marsh Park

The restaurant is just one piece of a much larger reimagining of Thomas O. Marsh Park that has been under consideration for more than a year.

When WCPO reported on the proposed master plan in April 2025, it carried a price tag of more than $10 million and envisioned significant changes around the park's two lakes. Plans included a new amphitheater and boathouse, playgrounds, a bridge and a two- to three-story building designed to be leased to restaurant operators.

The plan also proposed a new park entrance from Gamay Lane on the park's east side. At the time, residents WCPO spoke with offered differing perspectives on the changes. One frequent park visitor said an amphitheater and boardwalks could give people another place to enjoy music and the lake.

Then-Mayor Mitch Rhodus told WCPO in April 2025 that Fairfield was financially capable of taking on the project, although the city could have to adjust the timing of individual improvements depending on when funding became available. At that point, Rhodus said much of the infrastructure could potentially be completed within two years if the project received approval.

But the restaurant component has since become a focal point for opponents.

Kent said residents aren't necessarily opposed to every new amenity at the park. She suggested smaller-scale options, such as a snack shop, food trucks or a beer truck, rather than constructing a full restaurant.

"We don't like it, and we don't want it. Plain and simple," Kent said.

Mayor: Restaurant is far from a done deal

Fairfield Mayor Tim Meyers said Monday that the restaurant remains far from a finalized project.

"City Council has to appropriate this money, and we have not done that yet to build anything. So, there's multiple steps that we have to go through," Meyers said.

Meyers said the city has solicited feedback through resident surveys, conversations, city meetings, parks and sustainability meetings, and an ad hoc committee that included residents with differing views of the project.

He acknowledged that some residents strongly oppose putting a restaurant in a park, while others have expressed interest in bringing another restaurant and additional amenities to Fairfield.

The next significant step is expected Dec. 14.

Meyers said a presentation that day will provide a clearer picture of what a restaurant concept along the lake could look like, along with some of the financial details. He said the concept incorporates input from the resident ad hoc committee and work by an architectural and engineering firm.

Meyers stressed that the Dec. 14 presentation will not be a final vote on building the restaurant.

There are other unanswered questions as well, including whether a restaurant operator would ultimately be interested in the location.

"At the end of the day it's up to council whether they want to put this on the ballot as a ballot initiative in May or the fall or whenever that might be," Meyers said. "We're a ways away from that. Without a final design, without understanding if we have a restaurant group that even wants to operate it, we're not there yet."

For opponents like Kent, putting the issue before voters would give residents a direct say in a project they believe could fundamentally change the park.

Council has not indicated where it stands when it comes to placing this on a ballot.

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