DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — After months of consideration, the Dearborn County Planning Commission has advanced a set of proposed rules governing large-scale solar farms.

The proposed rules include a countywide maximum acreage cap, a cap on individual projects and a minimum distance of 3 miles between projects.

The new rules come after residents protested a proposed 1,200-acre Linea Energy solar project earlier this year. The project drew significant opposition from residents concerned about the impact on farmland and the county's rural character.

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Dearborn County delays vote on solar farm rules

The solar rules will now go to an advisory committee before heading to the full county commission for approval. The Planning Commission also recommended extending the county's moratorium on data centers for another year.

Previously, commissioners delayed action following another meeting earlier in November marked by disagreements among residents, farmers and members of the commission.

During an earlier meeting, Planning and Zoning Director Nicole Dailey cautioned commissioners against adopting the citizen proposal as written, citing inconsistencies and redundancies. However, commissioners considered incorporating portions of the proposal into the county's broader zoning amendment.

In February, county commissioners established a one-year moratorium on solar development while officials worked to develop new regulations.