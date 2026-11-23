ST. LEON, Indiana — Days after a fire broke out in West Harrison, friends, former students and community members have been sharing their memories of John Roth, a beloved coach and teacher at East Central High School.

Over the weekend, fire officials confirmed Roth was the victim in a deadly house fire along Meyer Road Thursday afternoon.

Photographer Sandy Mahoney said she could see the smoke from her window.

“So I went and looked and I thought well maybe somebody was burning some brush; didn’t think much about it," Mahoney said.

Mahoney said she later learned that Roth, a man she got to know while she photographed local high school sports, was lost in the fire.

Watch to hear stories about the legacy of a beloved coach, teacher and friend:

Dearborn County community mourns beloved East Central HS coach and teacher

“I was devastated, just devastated," Mahoney said.

Mahoney was one of many neighbors, family members and friends who took to social media to honor Roth and his memory.

“Just to show how much his presence meant to, not only me, but to everybody. I just wanted to share something that everybody could relate to," Mahoney said.

Mahoney shared pictures she took of Roth with one of his grandchildren at a senior day softball game.

“Incredible, I mean, there was always a smile on his face. You never seen him sad or upset," Mahoney said.

Sandy Mahoney / In Motion Sports Photography Photo of John Roth

We also met with Paula Rudisell, who told us she was one of Roth's students decades ago.

“He was my freshman accounting teacher," Rudisell said.

She considered Roth a mentor.

“I remember him as telling me that I should not hold my head low; I should stick my head up high. Do what I feel comfortable doing and to go for it," Rudisell said.

East Central HS Athletics released this statement on Saturday to remember the beloved coach.