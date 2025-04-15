Multi-million dollar Thomas O. Marsh Park renovation moves forward in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A multi-million dollar overhaul of infrastructure at Fairfield's Thomas O. Marsh Park got a step closer to development Monday as city council moved it toward a final vote.

The council is considering adoption of a new master plan for the park that envisions construction of a new amphitheater/boat house, a two to three-story building fit for lease by high-class restaurants, playgrounds, a bridge and more surrounding the banks of the park's two lakes.

We talked with people who frequent the park, and showed them the renderings of new developments on the horizon.

WATCH: We show planned developments to Marsh Park's most loyal attendees

Bob Mushrush works at the small bait shop now sitting at the Park's entrance, and he brought out his map of the park to run through what's coming.

"When I moved here in '82, they said the following year they'd open it up as a fishing lake," Mushrush said. "It opened in '96. 14 years later."

Mushrush pointed to the small waterway between the north side of the park and the proposed new entrance at Gamay Lane on the park's east side and described the beaver that currently lives in a dam there.

He said it's been known to attack kayaks and would need to be evicted to make room for the proposed bridge.

Patrice Dickson commonly walks her dog at the park, and told us that the plans for boardwalks and an amphitheater could attract more people to visit the park.

"Another wonderful place to come listen to music, enjoy nature and the beauty of the lake," she said.

Ahead of the master plan's advancement at Monday's council meeting, Mayor Mitch Rhodus met us along the main lake's banks.

"We're really excited," Rhodus said.

The mayor tried to get the council to adopt the plan in full at Monday's meeting, but was deterred as the park's board still needs to approve the plans at a meeting next week.

The full council will consider the master plan for a vote at their meeting April 28.

The plan as listed would cost more than $10 million so we asked Rhodus whether it was realistic the town could handle the cost.

"The reality is pretty good," he said. "The City of Fairfield is financially very sound."

Rhodus said the town may have to juggle different projects based on when funding is secured.

He said, if approved, he expects much of the infrastructure to be complete within two years.