Deadly Fairfield Township Walmart shooting suspect was out on bond for prior felony charge

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anthony Brown was out on bond when he allegedly shot and killed a man and injured another person at a Fairfield Township Walmart Thursday night.

The 32-year-old was booked into the Butler County Jail Friday on felony charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated murder and having weapons under disability, which broadly means the accused wasn't legally allowed to have a firearm.

He was charged with "aggravated robbery (deadly weapon)" — a first degree felony — in October 2021, according to court documents. Brown posted $200,000 bail and was released in December.

Brown was charged for allegedly brandishing a handgun while robbing Minnick's Drive Thru and Convenience Store, located at 1990 Dixie Highway in Hamilton, on Oct. 23, 2021, according to court documents.

He was taken into custody around 4:15 a.m. Friday after a situation involving SWAT at the Fairfield Inn in Middletown following a deadly shooting at the Walmart on Princeton Road, Middletown police said.

Investigators said a Walmart employee and other customers confronted the Brown, who was shoplifting in the electronics section.

One person, 35-year-old Adam Black, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Butler County Coroner. A second person was taken to UC West Chester. While their condition is unknown, police said they believe the person had life-threatening injuries.

A Walmart employee told WCPO the employee who was shot and taken to the hospital worked as a greeter at the front of the store.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

