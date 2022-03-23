Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting outside Oakley Target

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Target store in Oakley.

In a press release, CPD said 22-year-old Anthony McIntosh was taken into custody on a murder warrant Wednesday at around 8:15 a.m.

Investigators said crews responded to calls of a shooting at the store on Geier Road shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. First responders found 24-year-old Alias Phillips suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to UC Medical Center where he later died.

Phillips was with his brother and sister when he was shot, according to the family. They also said he was a Schroder High School graduate working to build a career as a recording artist.

The assistant chief of operations for Cincinnati Fire said it was the largest police presence he had seen since the 2018 mass shooting at Fifth Third Bank. Initially, the shooting was dispatched as an active shooter situation. However, interim chief Teresa Theetge said the victim was targeted and that there was no active shooter situation.

