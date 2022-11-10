Ohio State Highway Patrol: 21-year-old killed in Batavia Township crash

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after an early-morning crash in Batavia Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Zachery Shepherd was driving north on State Route 132 near milepost 13 around 1 a.m. Thursday when he lost control.

The car veered off the left side of the road then struck an embankment and rolled upside-down, police said.

Shepherd was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, investigators said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

