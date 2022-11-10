Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyBatavia_Township_Community

Actions

Ohio State Highway Patrol: 21-year-old killed in Batavia Township crash

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 7:50 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 07:50:54-05

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after an early-morning crash in Batavia Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Zachery Shepherd was driving north on State Route 132 near milepost 13 around 1 a.m. Thursday when he lost control.

The car veered off the left side of the road then struck an embankment and rolled upside-down, police said.

Shepherd was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, investigators said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

READ MORE
Pedestrian killed while crossing I-75, Cincinnati police say
Sheriff: Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal vehicle crash in Butler County
Man killed in Brown County crash

More local news:
Sheriff asks for money to enhance security, buy dashcams, offer better wages West Chester quadruple homicide: Singh returns to court with new attorneys 'It's stress, it's trauma': Expert weighs in on string of swatting incidents

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream 9 First Warning Weather Doppler radar, forecasts and temperatures 24/7 FREE!