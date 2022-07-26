Watch Now
Fatal crash closes US-127 at Hamilton Eaton Road in Butler County

Posted at 6:03 AM, Jul 26, 2022
MILFORD, Ohio  — A fatal crash has closed a portion of US-127 in Butler County.

Butler County dispatchers said US-127 at Hamilton Eaton Road in Milford is currently closed due to the crash. It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers said one person is dead and three others injured. We do not know how many vehicles were involved.

Dispatchers did tell us a medical helicopter made a "hard landing." The helicopter's crew were taken to the hospital. We do not know the extent of their injuries.

We have a crew heading to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

