Fatal crash closes US-127 at Hamilton Eaton Road in Butler County

MILFORD, Ohio — A fatal crash has closed a portion of US-127 in Butler County.
Butler County dispatchers said US-127 at Hamilton Eaton Road in Milford is currently closed due to the crash. It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Dispatchers said one person is dead and three others injured. We do not know how many vehicles were involved.
Dispatchers did tell us a medical helicopter made a "hard landing." The helicopter's crew were taken to the hospital. We do not know the extent of their injuries.
We have a crew heading to the scene to learn more.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
