Man killed in Brown County crash

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man was killed Wednesday following a single-vehicle crash in Brown County, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.

The crash happened just after midnight on Oct. 26 on Martin Alexandr Road at Tri-County Highway in Eagle Township.

Investigators said Brian Heitman, 39, of Seaman, Ohio, was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country northeast on Martin Alexander Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Martin Alexander Road and Tri-County Highway. The minivan then drove off the right side of the road where it hit a mailbox, a parked trailer and then a fence before coming to a final stop.

Troopers said Heitman suffered fatal injuries from the crash. The Brown County Coroner's Office pronounced Heitman dead at the scene.

Heitman was not wearing a seatbelt, the news release said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol have not said what happened before the crash.

A woman in the passenger seat was not injured in the crash. She told troopers she was also not wearing a seatbelt, investigators said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Ohio State Highway Patrol's Georgetown Post at 1-937-378-6191.