Fatal crash shuts down southbound I-75 at I-74, Cincinnati police say

CINCINNATI — Southbound I-75 will be shut down at I-74 for several hours after a fatal crash, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to a crash near the Hopple Street exit at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. All southbound lanes were later closed as the Traffic Unit began investigating the crash.

CPD did not say how many cars were involved in the crash nor if there were any additional injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT: @CincyPD says a deadly crash has closed I-75 South at I-74 - will be closed "Several hours." That means I-74 east to I-75 south is closed too.@WCPO @OttilieMadeline is on scene working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/Lc1Am3VuOK — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) November 10, 2022

