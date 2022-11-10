Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Fatal crash shuts down southbound I-75 at I-74, Cincinnati police say

I-75 crash shutdown
Madeline Ottilie/WCPO
I-75 crash shutdown
Posted at 8:45 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 20:45:06-05

CINCINNATI — Southbound I-75 will be shut down at I-74 for several hours after a fatal crash, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to a crash near the Hopple Street exit at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. All southbound lanes were later closed as the Traffic Unit began investigating the crash.

CPD did not say how many cars were involved in the crash nor if there were any additional injuries.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE
43-year-old woman fatally struck in early Friday morning multi-vehicle crash on I-275 NB
Police: 2 hospitalized after crash, shootout between vehicles on northbound I-75
Driver charged with murder in wrong-way crash that killed former Villa Madonna Academy teacher

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream 9 First Warning Weather Doppler radar, forecasts and temperatures 24/7 FREE!