ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A shooting has left one person with a gunshot wound to the face in the 1100 block of Joetta Dr. in Anderson Township, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, and the suspect, 59-year-old Richard Kuhn, also assaulted a second victim, seriously injuring them.

The release said Kuhn should be considered armed and dangerous, and warrants were being issued for attempted murder. Kuhn is also wanted on a parole violation stemming from a 2012 manslaughter conviction.

The victim and suspect knew each other, according to the HCSO.

If anyone has information on Richard Kuhn or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the HCSO Tip Line at (513) 586-5533 or (513) 825-1500. Callers can remain anonymous.