CINCINNATI — A suspect has been taken into custody after a man was shot by an arrow on Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to the incident, which was reported as a shooting, but they realized that a gun was not involved. Cincinnati police say a man was found on Purcell Avenue after being shot by an arrow. He was taken to the hospital. No word was given on the current status of his injuries.

Cincinnati police confirmed one person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.