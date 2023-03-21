'A city needs a bookstore like a body needs a soul': Roebling Point Books & Coffee to open third NKY store

DAYTON, Ky. — Roebling Point Books & Coffee is opening a third Northern Kentucky location next month.

Owner Richard Hunt said doors will open at the shop on the corner of Vine Street and 6th Avenue in Dayton on Independent Bookstore Day (April 29).

This new spot will feature locally-sourced coffee and a unique book selection along with the return of a beloved Northern Kentucky staple. Lil's Kitchen, formerly known as Lil's Bagels, partnered with the bookstore after it was forced to close in December following being hit by what it called an "unexpected storm."

The restaurant and the bookstore's flagship location in Covington were neighbors for years. Hunt said he's excited about the return.

"We'd like to think that books nourish people, we can do the same with food as well," said Hunt. "It's amazing food under $10."

Richard Hunt

Richard Hunt



The first official tasting was Monday night. While the Dayton location will be the new home for the restaurant, Hunt said he plans to be able to offer food from the kitchen at the Newport and Covington bookstores.

Hunt said he and the owners of the restaurant bonded over tragedy. Gloria San Miguel, a manager at Hunt's Covington location, was killed while riding her bike with her partner along the 11th Street Bridge in Newport.

"We sort of brought ourselves together to, you know, keep from falling apart. And at that moment, it galvanized with our mission," Hunt said. "We may serve coffee, we may serve food, we may provide books, but what we really do is want to reach and support people."

WCPO Photo of Gloria San Miguel, the cyclist hit and killed on the 11th Street Bridge early Saturday morning.

Since Miguel's death in August 2022, the community has come together to push for safer streets. In January, the Newport City Board of Commissioners approved plans to increase bicycle safety accessibility in the city,

Hunt said that each Roebling Point Books & Coffee location will have a space dedicated to Miguel.

"What we did first was create what they call a ghost bike. So you'll see a white bike at each location," Hunt said. "We thankfully got a grant from the City of Covington and we're going to have benches with artwork."

Hunt said he has more plans to honor Miguel including a bike service station and dedicated nature areas.

All three bookstores are within a mile and a half from each other but Hunt said each is designed to fit the needs of the specific community while still serving the general population of coffee and indie book lovers.

"The people we see that come into the Newport store have possibly never been into the Covington store, Hunt said. "We also want to give people a reason to go to all three and that's by varying what we do at each one of the three."

Along with having a unique selection of books, the new location may be more music focused.

"Across the street is The Lodge. It's a recording studio," Hunt said. Hopefully, we'll have, you know, block parties and ways to sort of bring people during the summer outside and enjoying that sort of music."

The news of a third location opening soon is a far cry from where Hunt found himself just four years ago, nearly pushed out of his Covington location due to the rising rent.

Hunt said that despite the struggles plaguing small businesses since the start of COVID-19, he's been able to grow.

"Books actually fared better than more, or most industries in that if people were at their home, they started reading a little bit more," Hunt said.

Hunt said that a lot of the success seen by Roebling Point Books & Coffee has to do with really listening to the needs of the community, then adapting to fit those needs as they continue to change.

"A city needs a bookstore like a body needs a soul," Hunt said. "I think that compliment, you know, that gives us our full sense of self."

The Newport and Covington locations are both open every day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

READ MORE

GE Aerospace confirms it will make Cincinnati its corporate headquarters

City of Cincinnati working to help small businesses grow

Black-owned barbershop expands to new location with help from Covington small business program