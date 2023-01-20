GE Aerospace confirms it will make Cincinnati its corporate headquarters

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati has landed a new corporate headquarters, sort of. GE Aerospace announced Friday it will base its operations here after its Boston-based parent company split into three new publicly traded entities more than a year ago. It’s not clear how many new jobs will result from Friday's announcement, as GE Aviation already had a presence in the region.

“GE Aerospace continues to have a strong commitment to Cincinnati and the surrounding community, and our headquarters functions will remain here following our transition to a stand-alone public company in early 2024,” a company spokesman said.

It’s a win for Cincinnati’s economic development efforts, which lobbied to retain the corporate staff that GE Aviation has employed for decades. GE Aviation announced in 2022 plans to change its name to GE Aerospace.

“It’s a great feather in the cap for the region,” said Doug Moormann, vice president at Government Strategies Group. “It’s another example we can point to that this is a place where corporations can be successful.”

GE announced in 2021 that it would split into three companies focusing on aviation, healthcare and energy. The aviation unit was a 9,000-employee enterprise at the time with annual revenue of about $22 billion, which means it will likely be Cincinnati’s third-largest publicly traded company when Cincinnati claims GE Aerospace as its newest HQ next year.

GE wouldn't comment on how many new jobs will result from the move or where those jobs will be based. Most of GE Aviation's management works in Evendale, but the company also has space available at its downtown office building at The Banks.

Moormann said Cincinnati is likely to gain some corporate jobs from the headquarters decision, but it's too early to say how many.

GE Aerospace bills itself as "a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and integrated systems for commercial and military aircraft."