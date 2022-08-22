Roebling Point Books and Coffee employee killed in hit-and-run

NEWPORT, Ky. — Friends and family of a hit-and-run victim are pleading for someone to come forward with any information that can help police find the person allegedly responsible for the death of a local mother, wife and talented artist.

Gloria San Miguel worked at Roebling Point Books and Coffee in Covington.

Loved ones said San Miguel was riding her bike with her partner along the 11th Street Bridge early Saturday morning in Newport when a driver hit her and took off.

"Everyone is feeling stunned, just the suddenness of it makes it unreal," said friend and coworker Emily Webster. "Gloria was always one to go on a bike ride with a cause."

All Newport police have said so far is that they are investigating a "possible fatal collision" with a bicyclist that happened Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. but did not release the identity of the victim.

Loved ones said San Miguel is well-known in the community and everyone is devastated by this tragedy.

At the bookstore, there are multiple tributes in her honor including a white bike.

There's also a Gofundme for her family that's already raised more than $24,000.

While dealing with the gap her loss leaves behind, community members are demanding justice in hopes that police find the person responsible.

"That would bring so much peace to a lot of people for this person to have accountability for what has happened. And it's not about making that person suffer. It's just about bringing some closure and a sense of completeness," said Webster.

Webster is also calling for safer spaces for bike riders. The bridge where San Miguel was killed does not have bike lanes.

"As a community, we need to put design things in place to simply allow everyone to be traveling together," said Webster.

Currently, Newport police and the Campbell County Special Investigations Team are working together to investigate and reconstruct the collision.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, you're asked to call Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also call the tip line at 859-261-TIPS (859-261-8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

