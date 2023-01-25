Newport officials approve plans to increase bicycle safety, accessibility following death of beloved biker

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport City Board of Commissioners approved plans to increase bicycle safety accessibility in the city, Newport City Manager Tom Fromme said in a press release.

They voted unanimously Monday evening in favor of The Bicycle Transportation Plan Agreement Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation. MOU's goal is to increase cycling access to businesses and community destinations along with creating a safe, accessible and connected bicycle network throughout the two cities.

"Newport is committed to improving bicycle and pedestrian trails in the city, which is something we are working on right now," said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme. "The opportunity to develop a broader bike plan with the expertise of Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation is welcome and appreciated."

The tragic death of biker and beloved Roebling Point Books and Coffee employee Gloria San Miguel sparked the latest push for change. She was struck and killed in August during a hit-and-run on the 11th Street Bridge between Covington and Newport over the Licking River.

"This is a much-needed plan that is tied to one of the city's top priorities in the Newport Comprehensive Plan that calls for dedicated bike and pedestrian trails that connect community assets," said Newport neighborhood activist Rachel Comte. "We want to thank Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation for putting this framework together."

According to Fromme, Tri-State Trails will work with Newport and Covington to develop the plan. The Devou Good Foundation will provide funding.

"We strive to promote and develop infrastructure and policies that will eliminate deaths and severe injuries on our roads," said Devou Good Foundation President Matt Butler. "Through our ongoing partnership with the city of Newport, we are working towards this goal of making our streets safer for everyone."

Next steps of the plan include:

Organize a Steering Committee comprised of staff, elected officials, business owners, residents, and other stakeholders to advise on the plan.

Collect baseline data conditions for demographics, roadway traffic counts, crash data, and trail monitoring data.

Identify and map city bike user generators and key destinations such as employment centers, schools, retail districts, parks, etc.

Create and map an inventory of existing and planned bicycle facilities such as trails, bicycle lanes, and bike parking.

Review community plans and map out routes identified for implementation.

Identify key gaps in the bicycle transportation network, with a focus on creating a protected bikeway network within Covington and Newport that can extend into neighboring cities.

Work with the cities and the Steering Committee to recommend opportunities for on-road bicycling facilities and multi-use trails.

In partnership with the cities, host two community engagement sessions to collect public input on proposed routes. One meeting will be held virtually and one will be a bike ride. A follow-up survey will be distributed for additional public input.

Create a prioritized project list that aligns with potential funding sources.

Outline short-term and long-term priorities to realize a fully connected and protected network.

Prepare an Action Plan project report that includes an executive summary, background information, existing conditions, purpose and need, plan recommendations and funding strategy that aligns with state and federal grant opportunities, and short-term and long-term implementation steps.

Present draft plan to the city commissions for feedback and adoption.

Identify at least one project in Covington and/or Newport to potentially implement as an immediate solution that could be installed with interim materials.

Assist the cities in applying for funding for at least one project in June 2023 to OKI Regional Council of Governments [oki.org].

Partner with a qualified engineering firm to prepare a certified cost estimate for the project.

