Covington bagel shop Lil's Bagels closing its doors due to 'rent hikes'

COVINGTON, Ky. — Despite fighting the fight and attempting negotiations, a long-standing Northern Kentucky bagel shop has announced it's shutting its doors.

Lil's Bagels — located on Greenup Street in Covington — announced Friday that it will be closing after almost seven years of business.

"Lil's has been hit by an unexpected storm... and it is soul-wrenchingly closing our doors," the business said via social media.

The bagel shop has been a pillar in the Covington community for years, and after renovations and a hiatus, the shop reopened in 2019 with a full deli and community event space.

Lil's hasn't given an exact date of closure, but said its last bagel will be sold "by the end of December." The shop's last party will be Jan. 14, 2023.

The business said the closure is due to "rent hikes." In a longer statement posted to Lil's website, the bagel shop said the closure didn't come without a fight.

Per the statement, Lil's isn't understaffed, inflation hasn't drowned them, business is successful and they came out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever before.

"This departure is not by choice," the bagel shop said. "Lil's fought the fight. We have been in negotiations with our landlord for almost a year, we made all the compromises, but in the end they wanted more than what is fair."

The owners said the building's landlord wanted to triple or even quadruple their rent.

"Lil's does not want to be in business with those who appear to put wealth that far above the community and values," the shop said.

Going forward, Lil's said this isn't a goodbye, and the shop's "hawtness" will live on. They also said they will be making an announcement about future ventures in January.

"... the possibilities are endless... and everything will still obviously be made with 100% chutzpah," Lil's said.

READ MORE:

Over-the-Rhine restaurant, wine bar Pleasantry to close at the end of December

Black-owned barbershop expands to new location with help from Covington small business program

Norwood's Northwood Cider Co. opens first cidery dedicated to solely craft cider