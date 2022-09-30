City of Cincinnati working to help small businesses grow

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The City of Cincinnati's Department of Economic Inclusion (DEI) is taking another step towards its effort to help local small businesses grow with the Business Enterprise Event Friday. At the event, Mayor Aftab Pureval and other city leaders will come together with both large and small businesses to network and collaborate.

“The difference in our approach is that typically when you’re involved in an expo you have the smaller businesses coming out to meet the larger businesses." DEI Director, Collin Mays said. "This go round it’s going to be different where our smaller businesses will have a booth and the larger businesses that are doing presentations or the larger businesses that have upcoming projects will get a chance to come out and meet them."

The event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and businesses that range in industry from construction to marketing, will discuss upcoming projects like the Brent Spence Bridge.

The DEI said registration is full, but they're hoping the event will benefit all local small businesses by spreading awareness about what the department does. This includes offering resources to local small businesses like access to city contracts and bidding opportunities, marketing assistance and workforce development.

