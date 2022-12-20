Watch Now
Man pulled from burning home in West Chester, woman escaped through window

Posted at 5:04 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 05:04:01-05

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A man is in the hospital after being pulled out of a burning home in West Chester.

According to the West Chester Fire Department, crews responded to a home on Canal Way around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

First responders rescued a man from inside the home and transported him to West Chester Hospital, investigators said. Authorities have not provided an update on his condition.

According to investigators, a woman in the home escaped through a window.

The fire was quickly put out and the cause is currently under investigation, officials said.

