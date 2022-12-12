West Chester police: Woman in custody after barricading herself in stranger's home, armed with knife

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A woman who barricaded herself inside a West Chester home has been taken into custody, police said.

According to West Chester police, a woman, who was armed with a knife, entered a home on Erie Circle in the Princeton Crossing Community at some point overnight.

Police said the homeowner found the woman asleep inside the home around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators said she doesn't live there and is not known to the homeowner. Everyone in the home was able to escape unharmed, police said.

The woman was not harmed either. Police have not said if they know why she entered the home of if she will face any charges.