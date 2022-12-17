1 hospitalized after West Chester house fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in West Chester Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the 9000 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road for a fire. Officials said an adult male was rescued and taken to West Chester Hospital with what are considered "life-threatening injuries."

Cincinnati-Dayton Road was closed in both directions between West Chester Road and Seminary as crews worked on the fire.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

