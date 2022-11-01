First responders: Xavier employee saves 2 from house fire

NORWOOD, Ohio — A Xavier employee rushed into a burning home in Norwood and rescued the two people inside, first responders said.

The fire started shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home near the intersection of Hopkins Avenue and Webster Avenue.

According to Norwood Fire Sgt. Mark Vickers, a Xavier maintenance employee was driving by the home and noticed it was on fire. Vickers said the employee rushed into the home and rescued two people. Those two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time, but Vickers said both are "awake and alert"

Investigators said one of the two people in the home was on oxygen. The fire caused some of the tanks to explode inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the employee who stopped to help.

